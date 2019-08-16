Plans for new bridge in Castlecomer move forward

An application has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála by Kilkenny County Council regarding the proposed new footbridge in Castlecomer.

The proposed development involves the construction of a two-span footbridge over the River Dinin adjacent to the existing N78, Castlecomer Bridge, and alterations to the existing stone masonry walls to facilitate the footpath. The consultation phase is now under way until Friday, October 4. Have your say here.

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has hailed the submission of the application as progress in the realisation of the longstanding ambition.

“This bridge is important for safety, and important for the future development of Castlecomer,” he said.

“It’s important we keep moving forward in a positive direction.”

Submissions and observations may be made to An Bord Pleanála on the proposed development in relation to -

the implications of the proposed development for proper planning and sustainable development in the area concerned,

the likely effects on the environment of the proposed development, and

the likely significant effects of the proposed development on a European Site, if carried out,

may be made in writing to An Bord Pleanála, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin, D01 V902.

Any submission/observation must be received by An Bord Pleanála not later than on or before 4.30pm on Friday, October 4.