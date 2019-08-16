Kilkenny supporters take note: Important traffic update on M9 and M7

Kilkenny and Tipperary supporters travelling to Sunday's All-Ireland final can expect delays on the M9 and M7 through Kildare, where a massive motorway roadworks project is ongoing.

Kildare County Council has issued a warning to hurling fans who will be driving to the capital using that route. Throw-in for the senior match is at 3.30pm in Croke Park, with Kilkenny and Galway in the minor final at 1pm.

"The M9 Northbound is reduced to a single lane on approach to the M7 at Junction 11. Motorists may experience delays at this location and should make allowances when planning their journey," says the statement from the council.

"Also, motorists travelling on M7 Northbound may experience some delay as M9 traffic merges at Junction 11.



"When leaving Dublin, please be aware of recent changes in the road layout approaching Junction 11 at the M9 diverge, with the left lane leading straight onto M9 Southbound. Motorists continuing along M7, past Junction 11, should keep to Lanes 2 and 3 when approaching M9 diverge. Three lanes are now available on the M7/N7 between Junction 8 (Johnstown) and Junction 11(M9 Merge/Diverge) in both directions.

"Motorists, please note that a reduced speed limit is in force throughout the works area."