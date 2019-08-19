Specsavers Kilkenny leading the way with state-of-the-art optical technology

The team at Specsavers Kilkenny is committed to providing the community with access to the latest optical technology as well as in-store expertise from knowledgeable, professional optometrists.

Specsavers Kilkenny has invested in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine, a cutting-edge piece of equipment, usually found in hospital eye departments. It is used for a variety of functions including screening and management of conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

The 3D scanning technology produces a structural scan of the eye, including layers of the eye that would not normally be visible using traditional eye testing techniques, allowing optometrists to view the eye in even more detail. The results are similar to an ultrasound or MRI scan, in that it creates multiple scan slice images that are built up to form a total image. The OCT machine uses a totally safe, laser light source and not x-ray-type radiation

Speaking about the optical technology available in store, Specsavers Kilkenny store director and optometrist Mary O’Donnell says: ‘This innovative technology gives our team the ability to enhance the offering for customers by identifying and helping to detect or manage conditions, with a level of diagnostic capability which previously would have required a hospital visit.

OCT technology produces such a detailed picture of the structures in the eye that it allows us to identify signs of diseases years earlier than traditional methods. Given that 75% of vision impairment and blindness can be prevented, the sooner we can detect these conditions, the sooner we can help manage them or refer people for treatment.’

The scan is in addition to a thorough eye test, during which the optometrist uses a range of clinical tests and procedures to measure the quality of someone’s vision, the health of their eyes and how well they work together. All eye tests also include digital retinal photography, which can assist with the detection and monitoring of conditions such as glaucoma and macular degeneration. The OCT scan takes just a few seconds and is non-contact and painless.

A customer’s OCT images are stored on file, so Specsavers optometrists can note any changes over time – a real benefit to the monitoring of someone’s overall eye health.

For more information on the services available at Specsavers Kilkenny, pop into the store at 4 The Square, Market Cross Shopping Centre, Kilkenny.