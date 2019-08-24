Kilkenny Property Watch: A beautiful home in a serene location

“Oak Tree Farm”,

Coolapogue,

Cuffesgrange,

Co. Kilkenny.

“Oak Tree Cottage” is a very impressive country property sited on Circa 7 acres and situated in a sought after country area.

The property is located at Coolapogue, a rural townsland which is situated just off the main Kilkenny/Callan Road and close to Cuffesgrange. The house is approached from the road via an electric gated entrance and tree lined gravelled driveway which allows access to an imposing two storey detached dormer bungalow, with a separate entrance which allows access to an American Style Barn, concreted yard/all-weather sand area.

The residence comprises of a detached dormer bungalow of concrete block construction with a tiled roof and double glazed windows throughout. Acc: Sitting Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Utility,Sunroom, 4 beds, 2 bathrooms 1 En-suite, an American Barn and Equestrian Facilities.

The BER rating is C3.



Full details from sole selling agents Donohoe Town & Country 056 777 0400