Kilkenny gardaí to hold an open day at the station this Saturday

If you want to get an insight into the work that the local gardaí do then pop along to the garda station on Saturday for their open day.

Local gardaí will be on hand to meet and greet the public and explain their role in serving the community and preventing and investigating crime.

The day is especially popular with youngsters who are given the opportunity to see at first hand how a garda station works and will be shown around.

Facilities and services on display include the Public Order Unit, the Scenes of Crime Unit, the Community Policing Unit, the Roads Policing Unit, the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Sub Aqua Unit.

The open day is aimed at encouraging and promoting the importance of community engagement and involvement.

Local gardaí are keen to have an open door policy whereby the public can approach them with issues and ideas on how to make Kilkenny a safe place to live and work in.

All age groups are welcome. The event will take place from 11am to 3pm and all are welcome. There will be a sensory half an hour from 3pm to 3.30pm.