Graig’ NS to take part in pilot scheme offering hot meals to primary school pupils

Graig Na Manach Buac in Graignamanagh is the only Kilkenny school which will participate in a pilot project where children will receive a hot meal every school day from next month.

More than 6,500 pupils in 36 primary schools around the country will receive

Children involved in the pilot project will have a choice of two meals, with vegetarian and vegan options being provided.

The existing school meals programme targets schools in disadvantaged areas, but this new scheme includes a broad range of schools.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said that not getting a hot meal during the day is one of the long-term indicators of poverty.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland she said: “I think if we can improve the educational outcomes for our children, I think that’s probably the greatest equaliser with regard to poverty in the country. And so, I tried to see how we could address the issue with regard to consistent poverty”.

The composition of schools selected for the pilot was made to ensure a proper variety of school sizes, a mixture of urban and rural and DEIS (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) and non-DEIS schools to ensure the best possible sample for the pilot.

She said the schools were selected so they could learn about the impact a hot meal has on children when they go to school. She also remarked that it was important they could learn about its impact with accurate information from the schools.

“A hot school meal is not just about nutrition but it also guarantees a better education. The research out there shows us that children who benefit from a daily

nutritious hot dinner have greater focus and better learning outcomes. I would like to thank all the schools who applied for the pilot – we had an enthusiastic response. I am delighted to be extending this pilot to the 36 schools. They

represent a good cross sample of schools and I look forward to the insights we gather from their experiences,” she added.

The minister said the scheme is expected to continue for the next term year, but she hopes it will grow after that once it is reviewed.

Funding will be provided to schools to source suppliers and families will not be asked for additional contributions towards the meals.

The pilot project will build on the experience of the proof-of-concept project which has been running at Our Lady of Lourdes National School in Goldenbridge, Inchicore in Dublin since the beginning of the year. During this initial trial, almost 250 pupils attending the school received a hot meal at lunchtime each day and the initiative has been well received.