House on Main Street in Stoneyford burgled

Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating a burglary on Main Street, Stoneyford.

The burglary was reported earlier today after the homeowner returned after a number of days away that the house had been burgled. A small quantity of cash and a laptop were stolen.

Entered was gained through an upstairs rear window. Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of Main Street, Stoneyford is asked to contact Thomastown gardaí on (056) 7754150.