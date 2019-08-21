Age Action calls on Kilkenny people to get involved in Positive Ageing Week

“Ageing in Place” is the theme for Positive Ageing Week which takes place from Monday 30th September through to Sunday 6th October 2019.

Positive Ageing Week (PAW) is about celebrating ageing and the older people in our lives by highlighting the contribution they make to our families and our communities. It coincides with UN International Day of Older People which is on Tuesday 1st October.

Positive Ageing Week (PAW) is an Age Action initiative which is now in its 17th year. The focus is on community-based events, organised by groups and individuals throughout Ireland, and national events organised by Age Action and its partners.

The theme for 2019 is Ageing in Place which is about ensuring older people remain active, engaged, and valued in their communities.

“Ageing in place is about people having choices and control over their lives regardless of age, income or ability “, says Paddy Connolly, CEO Age Action.

“We all need to think about where and how we wish to live as we age and start planning for this. We want older people to have a choice about where they age. PAW is an opportunity to promote and inform a life course approach to housing and home care supports enabling older people to remain part of their community. We need to ensure older people have access to the services and resources they require to remain at home safely, in comfort and with dignity.

“Last year there were over 350 events throughout the country during Positive Ageing Week,” Billy O’Keeffe, Programme Manager, Age Action explains. “we are asking individuals and groups in Kilkenny to organise and register an activity or event which highlights and celebrates the older people in our lives and the contribution they make to our families and our communities.”

Positive Ageing Week is divided into two strands: community based Positive Ageing Week Events, organised locally and individual events organised by Age Action and other organisations working with older people.

PAW events can be organised by Active Retirement Groups; Nursing Homes; Community Resource Centres; Sports Partnerships; County Councils; Care Organisations; Libraries; Theatres, Galleries, Museums, Schools; Clubs, Societies and Associations for older people. In addition, businesses can support the week by offering discounts for older people.

A variety of events take place every year, such as: Computers for the Terrified; Knitting Parties; Singing for Wellbeing; Exhibitions; Performances; Rolling & Bowling Workshops; Memoir Writing Classes; Historical and Forest Walks; Excursions, Dancercise and Chair Zumba; Scrabble, Chess, Bridge and Boggle Clubs; Coffee Mornings; Afternoon Tea Dances and Ceol agus Craic Evenings, etc.

For Positive Ageing Week, Age Action is transforming its shop, on Camden Street in Dublin, into a Positive Ageing Hub with the following themes each day:

Monday Ageing in Place Tuesday International Day of Older People Wednesday Wellbeing Wednesday Thursday Thursday Thoughtfulness Friday Fun Friday!

If you are travelling or have family or friends in the Dublin area they can find details of the daily schedule on www.positiveageingweek.com

For event ideas or to register an event visit www.positiveageingweek.com, email paw@ageaction.ie or telephone 01 475 6989.