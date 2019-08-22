Kilkenny - take part in The Great South East Simon Supper
Supper in the sun - South East Simon Community supporters Jackie O’Mahony, Ger O’Mahony, Luke O’Connell, Sophie Johnston, Vivienne O’Mahony and Michelle Dugan enjoying a Great South East Simon Supper.
Gather friends and family this September for a picnic, a BBQ, a pizza night, a dinner party, a meal at your favourite restaurant – anything goes and every bite helps raise vital funds for South East Simon and people who are homeless in the South East. For more information and to sign up, visit www.southeastsimon.ie
