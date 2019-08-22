Planning sought for five-storey innovation centre on edge of Kilkenny City

Planning permission has been sought for a new development involving the construction of a five-storey research and innovation centre building at the IDA Business and Technology Park on the ring road at Loughboy.

Applicant Fintech Properties Ltd is proposing a building with a total floor area of the building 4862sqm, with associated site works, entrances from existing internal road network, carparking, bicycle parking, and a new pedestrian and cyclist entrance from the Bohernatownish Road.

The plans also include for circulation routes and pathways, site lighting, landscaping, surface water drainage and attenuation, watermain and wastewater connections to existing services, new access from existing estate roadway, and all associated works on a 1.88 hectare site.

The business park, off the Bohernatownish Road, is already home to companies such as Taxback, AIB and Bank of Ireland. A decision on the application is due from Kilkenny County Council by September 23.