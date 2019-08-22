Shanbogh NS in Rosbercon set to mark 75 years

Shanbogh National School is preparing for its 75th anniversary celebrations, which are due to take place on Friday, September 20 in Albatros Parish Hall, Rosbercon.

The event will begin with Mass at 7pm, followed by talks, light entertainment, food and lots of reminiscing. Everyone is invited, and there will be some fantastic spot prizes on the night. It’s another great chance to reconnect with your neighbours and friends following the very successful reunion last year.

Earlier that day to early evening, people are invited to visit the school and take a tour of the old classrooms and grounds, see the roll books and memorabilia on display.

Anyone with old photos they would like to display in Albatros Parish Hall that evening can contact 085-8129882. The photographs will be promptly returned.

A wonderful opportunity to mark 75 years and relive the happy memories of friends and acquaintances made in Shanbogh NS.