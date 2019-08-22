Stop-go in place on Kilkenny road due emergency repair works

Emergency gas network repair roadworks are under way on the R712 Castlecomer Road-New Road in Kilkenny City.

CLG Balfour Beatty, on behalf of Gas Networks Ireland, will have a stop-and-go traffic management system in operation on the Castlecomer Road, from Ballybought Street to the MacDonagh Junction Roundabout from today (Thursday) until tomorrow (Friday, August 23) from 9.30am to 4pm.

The traffic management system is required by Gas Networks Ireland to facilitate emergency gas network repair works.