Stop-go in place on Kilkenny road due emergency repair works

Restrictions in place for traffic until tomorrow at 4pm

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Emergency gas network repair roadworks are under way on the R712 Castlecomer Road-New Road in Kilkenny City. 

CLG Balfour Beatty, on behalf of Gas Networks Ireland, will have a stop-and-go traffic management system in operation on the Castlecomer Road, from Ballybought Street to the MacDonagh Junction Roundabout from today (Thursday) until tomorrow (Friday, August 23) from 9.30am to 4pm.

The traffic management system is required by Gas Networks Ireland to facilitate emergency gas network repair works.