'Unacceptable failure' to address bus place crisis in Kilkenny

A local councillor has hit out at what he describes as the Government’s 'continuing failure' to address the urgent needs of rural communities.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says he has been contacted by parents of chidren that have been travelling on school bus services for the last three and four years and now they have been told that their children don’t have a seat on the bus for the coming school term.

“The Government is creating an enviroment in which post offices are forced to close, rural policing has been slashed leaving rural communities vuneralble, rural businesses are falling way behind due to the lack of broadband and now we have children who can’t access school transport,” he said.

The Fianna Fail councillor has said that Bus Eireann, the Department of Transport and the Department of Education are overseeing an unacceptable system which has parents distraught with worry wondering how their children will get to and from school.

“Rather than ensuring all children have a seat, they are rigging the rules so families will not be eligible for the school bus service,” he said.

“The Government needs to act and ensure Bus Eireann accommodate the children who now find themselves without a seat. If the numbers increase, services must increase. What is happening presently is absolutely unacceptable.”