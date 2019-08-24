A day in the life of Rob Murphy

When I first met Rob Murphy, he had me in the stitches laughing as he played the Panto Dame D-Buffy in the Cheerio's annual Christmas Panto.

His character was bold, loud, naughty and hilarious. A character that is worlds apart from the real Rob, the non-dame. Void of costume and make up, backstage after the show, I met a shy, polite young man who spoke fondly of his childhood in Kilkenny. We became friends immediately. His acting skills have always intrigued me. So it was such a treat to interview "The Queen of Panto Dames" and find out about the man behind all the female characters that he plays so superbly.

Rob was born in Inchicore, Dublin. His mother is Alice Hennessy from Paulstwon and his father is Matt Murphy from Gowran. They both left for Dublin 42 years ago and had Ed, Matthew and their youngest son Rob.

The family visited Kilkrnny whenever they could and Rob has treasured childhood memories growing up here. Rob is engaged to Shane, they have been together five years and are looking forward to getting married in 2020.

Rob's acting career began at a young age. He received his professional training with Bull Alley Theatre Training Company in their four year course in Performing Arts, gradually with an ATCL from Trinity Guildhall, London.

Rob has been working as a professional actor now over 10 years, highlights include playing Belize in the Irish Premiere of 'Angels in America' (Civic Theatre, Dublin), Dame Celia Daw in 'Jack & The Beanstalk' (Olympia Theatre-Spotlight Productions), 'Moth' in 'Love Labours Lost' by William Shakespeare and The Wicked Witch of the West in 'The Wizard of Oz' (Helix Theatre - Séan Gilligan Productions).

He has performed in many variety shows & musicals such as 'Follies', 'Steel Pier' and 'Parade to name a few, he is best known as 'D BUFFY' in the annual Cheerios Panto at the Tivoli Theatre since seventh season with the company.

During the Christmas period Rob is regularly featured on popular Irish TV and radio shows in his role as Buffy. He is a regular on the Joe Duffy Christmas Special. In 2016, the Irish Times said Rob is the 'Queen of the panto dames'. In June 2015, Rob played Aiden in the one man play '69 shades of gay' a world premiere which VIP magazine said 'the show that took Dublin by storm'.

His TV/ film credits include featured dancer in Mrs Browns Boys D'Movie, Nadia Goes To Hollywood, Nadia chasing the dream and the televised production of Snow White, Cheerios Panto.

Rob adores directing and was the creative director of the children's entertainment on board the Irish Ferries cruise ferry 'Oscar Wilde' as well as directing countless plays, musicals, variety shows & pantos including the all-Ireland variety show overall winning show last October with Spotlight Theatre Group.

Rob is the founder and director of Dramatic Action Stage School and in 2018 won 'Best School Director' at the 'All Ireland Dance Awards'. He regularly appears as compere on a host of many different events across the country. He has a huge passion for writing and his comedy sketch and pantomime scripts have been staged nationwide.

Rob is an associate artist for the Civic theatre, for the civic he is producer, director and writer for their annual professional pantomime production and he also runs summer season courses in performing arts for children and young adults.

Here is a glimpse into Rob's very busy theatrical world and the glamorous life of show biz. He describes a day in full acting mode as a 'Panto Dame' during panto season.

Morning - up at 8 am to walk the dogs. I am not a breakfast person so I skip it. I'm at the theatre at 9:30 am. I do my own hair and make up. At 10:30 am. we get the first call for the 11 am. performance. We always do two shows a day - for 37 days during Panto season.

Lunch - I drive home through Dublin traffic in full make up! Leave the dogs out and grad some lunch.

Dinner - Ar 4:30 pm. I travel back to the theatre for the 6:30 pm. performance. I am out of the theatre by 9 pm. Shane usually has dinner ready, he is a great cook. I watch Netflix totally switch from stage mode. Possibly have a glass of wine to relax, plus it's good for the vocal chords!

So panto life is pretty tough?

Yes it's tough but so rewarding. You always have a new audience so each performance is exciting with the audience participation. It's six weeks straight of shows with two performances a day. While the Cheerios Panto is on, I also direct, produce and write a show for the Civic Theatre in Tallaght. They normally have a sell out 45 performances.

You have being playing the famous D BUFFY in the annual Cheerios Panto at the Tivoli Theatre for eight years now. Who is she based on?

She is a typical Dublin mammy that has a wicked sense of humour.

What's the difference between a 'Panto Dame' and a 'Drag Queen'?

In my opinion a drag queen is someone who is performing their alto ego on stage. Whereas I am a male actor playing female roles. The panto dame dates back as far as the 16th Century. The ones that stand out are Danny le Rue OBE who was an Irish-English singer and entertainer, Christopher Biggins, and of course Paul O'Grady as Lilly Savage.

So who is your idol?

Comedy icon and recently deceased Brendan Grace. I am heartbroken that he was passed. I grew up on his videos, reacting his every scene. He is a pure legend. In the world of panto, I adore Maureen Potter.

The Rob Murphy sat here before me is chalk and cheese to the character you play on stage.

I'm quite a nervous person, before every show I am found pacing back stage, right up to the very last night of 60 performances. We are similar in ways too, both are quick off the mark with comedy but I ma not outrageous. I do miss her after panto season.

Did you always want to be in Panto?

Yes, ever since working with June Rogers in 2006. I knew from that day it was going to be my career.

Is show business glamorous at all?

Yes, especially with all the press that kicks off in October for panto season. At the end of November we start an intense two weeks on rehearsals. I always morph into Buffy on the first day of rehearsals, I miss her so much and can't wait to get back in her high heels! There's a lot of press before the shows, which is a great opportunity for us but sometimes it's like an obstacle course with two shows a day for six weeks! However, the panto diet is great, because we haven't time to eat!

Your character is naughty, does she go off script a lot?

Yes, a lot especially with 'Sammy Sauages' who is played every year by Alan Hughes from Ireland AM. We are a double act and lime to catch each other out at every performance.

What's next for Rob Murphy?

I have a new show called "Rob Murphy Let Loose". It's coming to the Green isle Hotel in September and I am happy to say it sold out within two days last Spring.

It sounds like fun, what is it about?

Fun it is and all fun female characters. There's Debbie Sinfree O'Toole who is your typical Irish woman that's always on a diet. There's Chantelle who has two kids - Lidl and Aldi. I also play a nun, Sister Fionnuala and Mairead the air hostess who works for Air Mingus. So fasten your seat belts, it's going to be a great show!

Anything on your bucket list?

It i won the lotto in the morning, I'd move to Kilkenny. Buy lots of land for lots of dogs. I prefer dogs to humans! I'd also like to set up a professional production company and a really good third level performing arts college.

What's your favourite thing to do when you visit Kilkenny?

To visit my grandparent's graves in Gowran and Paulstown cemeteries. I go say hello and leave some flowers.

Catch Rob in action as D BUFFY in the Cheerios Panto 'Cinderella' at their new venue The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8. Performances from December 5 2019 to January 5 2020.

For more details visit www.panto.ie