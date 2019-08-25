Gilbert gig in Kilkenny is sold-out

Waterford born singer, Gilbert O’Sullivan will pay a sold-out concert in the Watergate Theatre on Sunday, September 1.

Twin Trees in Heywood

The work and influence of world-renowned architect Sir Edwin Lutyens will be celebrated from August 22 to August 25 at the inaugural Twin Trees Heywood Festival at Ballinakill, Co. Laois.

The formal garden designed by Lutyens is both the setting and inspiration for the festival, on the 150th anniversary of his birth.

The Twin Trees Heywood Festival is the brainchild of the Ballinakill Development Committee.

The Festival is being held in the exquisite Heywood Gardens, one of just four Gardens in this country designed by Lutyens, the others being in the War Memorial Park, Lambay Island and Howth Castle.

Events taking place include: On the Saturday, August 24 a Picnic and Musical Evening will be hosted on the spectacular lawn at Heywood Gardens. This free event is open to all and the OPW and the organisers are encouraging families, from near and far, to bring along their own picnic, relax in the stunning surroundings, and enjoy the beautiful music.

‘En Plein Air’ outdoor painting event, tutored by established artists Jock Nichol and Bridget Flannery over three days.

Tour of Heywood Gardens with, Amanda Pitcairn, the great grandniece of Edwin Lutyens.

Lutyens, Lambay and Jekyll - An Afternoon Tea and Talk with Dr Matthew Jebb, the renowned Irish botanist and Director of the National Botanic Gardens.