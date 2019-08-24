Inspiring Kilkenny's young people through poetry

The Arts Office’s Rhyme Rag Ensemble took part in Kilkenny Arts Festival in collaboration with Ireland’s Laureate na nÓg Sarah Crossan's wonderful #WeAreThePoets project.

The Rhyme Rag Ensemble is one of Kilkenny County Council Arts Office’s programmes.

Mary Butler and her team have partnered with Laureate na nÓg Sarah Crossan for her fantastic #WeAreThePoets project, to inspire young people to express themselves through poetry and verse and connect with a wider audience.

The Kilkenny Arts Festival performance on Wednesday in the Parade Tower of Kilkenny Castle was wonderful.

It was preceded by a full day masterclass of writing and performance with poet John Cummins.

Being a part of WeAreThePoets at Kilkenny Arts Festival was a huge honour for the Rhyme Rag Ensemble, who were formed in 2017 and take part in monthly workshops with professional writers.

Last summer they worked with writer-in-residence Colm Keegan and wrote and published their first book of poetry entitled ‘Mark My Words’.

This project is supported by Creative Ireland, the Arts Council of Ireland, Ossory Youth, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the Department of Children and Youth Affairs and Children's Books Ireland.

This is an important initiative which provides young people with a voice; a platform to express themselves and to inform older people.