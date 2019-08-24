Profound, prophetic poems on which to ponder...

Words are only oakum, is one of the lines from Gerry Moran’s moving poem, Caulking, included in this year’s Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet which was launched on Friday evening in The Parade Tower of Kilkenny Castle.

That line from the retired school principal’s successful submission to the publication, alludes to every poem in this beautifully designed publication by Alé Mercado.

Moran adds that the words are: “untwisted rope wrung from the heart’s tight core.”

Another poem to catch my eye was Darkness Into Light by Tomas Céitinn and centres on the annual walk into the dawn in aid of the charity, Pieta House.

Atmosphere

This line, I think, captures the atmosphere of the event: ....the first grey fingers of light crept up the eastern sky, while left and right from Castle Park and garden the wild birds heralded the new-born day with a resounding dawn chorus.

The 13 poems included in the 19th edition of the publication are all worth a read and Carmel Cummins really left us in no doubt about the abuse of women.

As gaeilge, the entire poem is reproduced here:

Inniu, d’fhoglaim mé dhaá fhocal nua;

Gnéasachas, ciapadh gnéasach.

Mo lean

It was written for International Womens’ Day.

Having been acquainted with Bennettsbridge resident Joan Cleere for many years, I was touched by her tender ode to her mother’s memory.

Each poem was a joy to read and I would recommend everyone to get a free copy of the broadsheet.

Platform

It is produced by the Arts Office of Kilkenny County Council and arts officer, Mary Butler said at the launch that the broadsheet was started to provide local poets a platform for their work. it has succeeded in doing that and more.

Final word to this year’s editor of the publication, Jean O’Brien.

“Robert Frost said that for a poem to succeed it must be ‘like a piece of ice on a hot stove, a poem should ride on its own’.

Deirdre Southy received great praise for her work in putting the entire thing together.