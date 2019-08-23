Kilkenny Leader Partnership to speak at Energy and Rural Business Show Ireland event at The Hub

Irish farmers looking to unlock the full potential of their farms are urged to attend Energy and Rural Business Show Ireland, the one stop shop for practical advice on rural diversification and renewable energy at the Hub in Kilkenny.

Taking place this October 23 and 24, the event is run in association with The IFA and Teagasc, and is the leading place for accessing tips on setting up new initiatives, advice on grants and practical guidance on the viability of diversification ideas.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday 23rd October, Declan Rice from the Kilkenny Leader Partnership, is one of many organisations advising rural businesses on LEADER grants, issued by the National Rural Network. Declan will be taking part in the Rural Business Expo ‘How-to’ workshop’ about ‘how leader grant funding can help your rural business’.

The show has a dedicated ‘Rural Business Expo’, which features an exhibition and presentations from experts, offering hands-on farm diversification advice, as well as talks from farmers who have successfully diversified their farm businesses.

Declan Rice from the Kilkenny Leader Partnership adds: “Farmers are eligible for funding for diversification initiatives which add value to their primary produce,”

“If farmers have dairy cows, for example, and are thinking about producing their own range of cheese, this is likely to be eligible for a LEADER grant.

“While the future direction of the country hangs in the balance, many farmers are taking matters into their own hands now, by adding value to their own produce through diversification initiatives.

“We’ve seen more interest from the agricultural sector in grants for rural diversification schemes and there’s plenty of money in the pot to fund innovative farmers,” adds Declan.

Other headline speakers and topics include:

Thomas Duffy, Macra Na Feirme president, will speak on ‘The future of farming’

Barry Caslin from Teagasc, will speak on ‘Maximising the value of your assets & resources through diversification’

Samuel Harper, owner of Nore Valley Park, is answering the question ‘Should you run a family attraction on your farm?’

David Walsh-Kemmis from Ballykilcavan Brewing Company, outlines ‘How to create a commercial brewery’

Paul MacDonald, The Alpaca Association of Ireland, will deliver a presentation on the question ‘Is alpaca farming for you?’

Aileen Barron, MD of Green Acre Marketing, will cover ‘Effective marketing; telling your story’

Energy and Rural Business Show Ireland features both Rural Business Expo and Energy Now Expo and includes an exhibition showcasing the latest farm diversification and renewable energy opportunities, ‘How-to’ farm diversification workshops, a multi-streamed conference with experts speaking on renewable energy opportunities, cutting edge developments in renewable technology, innovative new products, updates on government policies and support and more.

The event is supported by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), The Alpaca Association of Ireland, Macra Na Feirme, the Renewable Gas Forum of Ireland (RGFI), the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), Three Counties Energy Agency (3CEA) and The Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA).

Free to attend, places for the show can be booked today: http://www. energyandruralbusiness.co.uk/ welcome-ireland