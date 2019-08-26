Male injured during violent assault in Kilkenny City Centre

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for anyone who witnessed an assault at a  city centre licenced premises on Friday night.

The incident took place on High St at 11.30pm .

The injured party received a number of punches to the face resulting in a black eye and a number of gashes on his forehead. Gardaí are asking for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station on 9056) 7775000.