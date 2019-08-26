Family carers Ireland call for nominations in Kilkenny for Carer of the Year 2019

Family Carers Ireland are calling on friends, family members and health professionals to nominate family carers for 2019’s Carer of the Year awards.

The deadline for nominations is September 26. The ‘Carer of the Year’ awards recognise carers nationwide who sacrifice so much to caring for their loved ones.

Family Carers Ireland need help to identify dedicated carers in Kilkenny. There are over 7,854 family carers in Kilkenny over the age of 15. They are asking those who know a carer that they believe should be recognised for their work in caring for loved ones, to please make a nomination. There are two categories of awards, Carer of the Year and four Young Carer of the Year who represent Dublin, Ulster/Connacht, Leinster and Munster.

The ‘Carer of the Year’ awards will take place in November at the Westin Hotel in Dublin hosted by broadcasters, and patrons of the charity, Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan.

Last years ‘Carers of the Year’ will be in attendance, including Brenda O’Connell Barry, the 2018 Carer of the Year from Charleville. She cares for her son Fionn (4) who has NACC1, a rare genetic mutational condition.

Alongside Brenda, 2018’s impressive Young Carers will be present. These are: Shauna Tighe (14) from Dublin who helps her mother Sinead care for her brother Daniel (11). Daniel has a rare genetic condition called Sotos syndrome.

Siblings Harry (13) and Molly (11) Flynn from Ferrybank on the Waterford/Kilkenny border who care for their sister Isabelle who has Cerebral Palsy and Apnoea which causes her to stop breathing.

Sean Ryan (10) from Portlaoise, County Laois who helps to care for his twin brother Liam who has severe Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and as a result is a full-time wheelchair user.

Alanna Connolly (17) from Athenry, County Galway who helps to care for her twin sister Leah who was born with an undiagnosed rare syndrome.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Carer Engagement with Family Carers Ireland said, “Family Carers Ireland annually celebrate and recognise family carers nationwide through our awards. Our National Carer of the Year becomes an ambassador for the 355,000 carers providing care each day in their homes for loved ones. It is vital to highlight the commitment and sacrifices that family carers make and the crucial role they play in our society in propping up our health services. We are encouraging people to get their nominations in for a deserving Carer or Young Carer. ”

Making a nomination is simple. Fill in the nomination form online, giving as much detail as possible as to why the carer should be considered for an award. Nomination forms are available online at www.familycarers.ie or from Family Carers Ireland resource centres.

For more see www.familycarers.ie