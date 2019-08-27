Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, August 28 - September 3, 2019
Wednesday
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.
Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.
DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Friday
Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Harvest Street Food Festival, Castlecomer Estate Yard, 7pm.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Jason Ringenberg, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm, €15.
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Wildfire and DJ Mick, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Kilkenny Camogie Belles and Balls Christmas Party, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Blessed and LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Fundraising Line Dancing Party, Thomastown Community Hall, 7pm, €10.
Aslan, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €25.
Bagatelle, Springhill Court Hotel, 8pm, €25.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Joe Butler Band, Home Rule Club.
Donal Clancy, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9pm, €15.
Barry Kirwan, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.
The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.
LB2, Left Bank, 10pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Sunday
Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.
Gilbert O’ Sullivan, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, sold out.
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Tuesday
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
