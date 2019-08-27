Spot the Kilkenny Fox?

Although he is just 15-years-old, Cillian Dunne is having his first photographic exhibition.

His work at Cleere’s pub on Parliament Street, Kilkenny has people talking.

My advice is to go down before it ends on Saturday evening and experience the work for yourself.

A student at Kilkenny CBS, Cillian loves photography.

“All the photos on exhibit are ones that I took with my DJI Mavic Pro drone.

”I have been interested in drones for over four years having got my first one when I was 11 years old as a birthday present from my parents.

“Over the years I have had four different drones but the Mavic Pro which I am using now has the best picture quality of all.

“The camera on the drone is like any regular camera but because of the drone technology I am able to get shots from a height that a normal camera cannot take, this is what makes the pictures unique.

“I am very passionate about drone technology and where it can go in the future. When I started using drones it was a fun hobby but looking forward I would love to turn my hobby into a career,” he said.