Businesses in Thomastown, 'Comer and Kilkenny shortlisted for Food & Hospitality Awards

Three Kilkenny businesses have made the shortlist for the Georgina Campbell 2020 Irish Food and Hospitality Awards, in association with AIB.

Among those to make the list are Goatsbridge Trout Farm in Thomastown, Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny City, and the Restaurant Lady Anne at Creamery House, Castlecomer.

Now in their 21st year, the Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards recognise the achievements of those in the tourism and hospitality industry, celebrating the people who work the hardest to preserve and develop Ireland’s reputation as a food destination. Founded by Georgina Campbell, one of Ireland’s foremost food and hospitality writers, the awards are an opportunity to honour industry leaders across the generations.

“This year’s awards have a particular focus on celebrating Ireland’s wonderful industry pioneers," said Georgina Campbell.

"This means recognising and awarding those who have laid the foundations that have made Ireland’s food tourism and hospitality journey such a fantastic success story and the new pioneers, often next generation family members, who are safeguarding its future.”

The Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards are being sponsored for the first time by AIB.

“AIB is the largest lender to the Hospitality Sector in Ireland, and we are delighted to be backing the Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards, recognising the best of Irish Hospitality," said Head of Hospitality & Tourism at AIB David McCarthy.

"We’re continuing to support hospitality businesses to become more sustainable. And we’re looking forward to sharing insights with our customers at the awards.”

The Awards will take place at the InterContinental Dublin on September 15, with special guest Richard Corrigan taking part in a lively Q&A. The three Kilkenny businesses are among almost 80 names that have been shortlisted for a prestigious 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Award in association with AIB.

The 26 Award categories include Hotel of the Year, Chef of the Year, Hospitality Hero, Pet Friendly Destination of the Year, Street Food of the Year and Taste the Island Innovation Award, which is sponsored by Fáilte Ireland. Establishments are anonymously assessed by a team of impartial food experts, food writers and retired hospitality professionals, who anonymously visit and experience all shortlisted and winning establishments, together with the many more that do not make the shortlists, each year.