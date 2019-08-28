Lights, camera, action! Woodstock House to be lit up gold on special day in Inistioge

Wonderful Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge will be lit up in gold in a fortnight’s time for what has become a very special annual event for the South Kilkenny village.

This will be the third year the community of inistioge have come together to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer charities. In a departure from previous years, the theme this time will be ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’

Lights: Woodstock House will be lit up gold; Camera: An open air cinema will host a fantastic family movie; Action: There will be live music from different bands throughout the event, catering for every age group. There will also be the plenty of children’s activities and fun in the playground.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 14 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. There’s no doubt Woodstock House will look superb lit up, and the managers at Woodstock have some special effects lined up to make it as magical as possible. In recent years, the day has seen great support from the local community and further afield.

Childhood Cancer Foundation was founded by parents and family members of children with cancer. Donate by texting GOLD to 50300 to donate €4 to Childhood Cancer Foundation.