South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association receives €500 donation from Aldi Kilkenny

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Kilkenny Town, Hebron Road store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Terry Brophy and Dave Murtagh from South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association by Ivana Opacic, Aldi’s Kilkenny Town, Hebron Road “Charity Champion”.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Jacek Kosinski, Aldi Kilkenny Town, Hebron Road Store Manager said: “We here at the Kilkenny Town, Hebron Road store are proud to have chosen South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association to support. It’s a great cause and providing a search and rescue service to those who find themselves in difficulty on the mountains 24 hours a day, 365 days a year makes a huge difference to counties in the Southeast region.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating five stores in County Kilkenny, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Kilkenny have donated over 33,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.