Annual Golf Classic in aid of Kilkenny nursing home

The annual Golf Classic in of Mount Carmel Supported Care Home is taking place this weekend, 30 th and 31 st of August in Callan Golf Club. This event is the main fund raising event for Mount Carmel. Mount Carmel Supported Care Home opened in 1985 and offers its services to low dependency residents over 65 years.

It provides long-term and respite care for residents who are mainly capable of living independently and who require minimal assistance in a home-from-home environment. It promotes independent living in a safe and comfortable environment for the older people of the parish and surrounding parishes and is established as an integral part in the provision of a

comprehensive service to the elderly in the community. The total capacity is for 20 residents. There are 20 single bedrooms.

The Golf Classic which takes place in Callan Golf Club this coming Friday 30 th and Saturday 31 st is a fantastic day in Aid of Mount Carmel. There are an array of prizes for the successful teams who compete in the Classic. There will also be a raffle taking place over the weekend so even if you’re not a golfer there is way of supporting Mount Carmel at the Golf Classic in Callan Golf Club.

If you are interested in entering a team please contact the following: Robert Woodcock, Tel. 0876592977 or Margaret 0879606440

The entry fee is €60 per team. Looking forward to seeing over the weekend.