€50K raised to help family of Kilkenny father-of-six who died suddenly

Over €50,000 has been raised to help a South Kilkenny family when a loving husband and father died suddenly last month.

Mick Murphy (43) from The Rower died on August 9, just 12 days after his baby son, Joseph was born. Mick was due to collect his wife, Trish and baby Joseph from hospital on July 29.

However Trish was unable to make contact with her husband and when she spoke to their other children they said that their father had taken ill and was unresponsive. Mick had suffered a bleed to his brain and was treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin but died on August 9.

The popular community man was waked at home and laid to rest on August 12, the date of his 17th wedding anniversary.Mick Murphy and his family are hugely respected in The Rower area and indeed the wider Kilkenny area.

Within days of his death a committee was formed to see what could be done to help Trish and her heartbroken children.

“Mick Murphy was well-liked, he helped a lot of people in his community. He was a family man and his family came first.

“A good husband to Trish and a super father to his children. He loved nothing more than taking them to hurling training and the matches. He was interested in farming and fishing as a past time and involved his children in both.

“Many of those whose life Mick touched will feel indebted to him and want to support Trish and her young family. He would have been at the forefront of any such endeavour were it any other family that may have found themselves in such circumstances,” said a member of the fundraising committee.

Councillor Michael Doyle (Fine Gael) is a neighbour of the Murphy family.

“People want to reach out and help in any way they can - their generosity is a tribute of what people think of Mick and his family,” he added.

A fundraising auction will take place at the Cois Abhainn Community Centre in Inistioge on October 5 and a charity hurling match is also planned in the near future with a host of sporting stars.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by making a donation to the fundraiser account at the Permanent TSB in New Ross.

Donations can be make at any bank by using the following details:

Account name: Fundraiser Account

BIC: IPBSIE2D

IBAN: IE70IPBS99063728899944

Kind regards,