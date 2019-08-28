Chance to see plans for 86-unit housing scheme for Croker's Hill in Kilkenny

The public will have an opportunity to examine the details and ask questions about a proposed 86-unit housing development set for the Croker’s Hill area of Kilkenny City next week.

Kilkenny County Council is intending to seek the approval of An Bord Pleanála for the proposed development works at Croker’s Hill, Kennyswell Road.

The project involves the demolition of an existing pumphouse and shed, the construction of 86 housing units in six blocks, comprising one five-bedroom terraced house, four four-bedroom terraced houses, 19 three-bedroom terraced houses, nine three-bedroom duplex apartments, two four-bedroom duplex apartments, 14 one-bedroom apartments, 28 two-bedroom apartments, eight three-bedroom apartments,one five-bedroom group home, community facility and all associated site works and service connections.

Drawing of overall scheme. Picture: Kilkenny County Council/consult.kilkenny.ie

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared as part of the application for approval in respect of the proposed development.

An Bord Pleanála may give approval to the application for development with or without conditions, or may refuse the application for development.

All plans and details will be on display at the public information event in Hotel Kilkenny (City 2 Suite), on Tuesday, September 3 from 4pm until 8pm or can be viewed online here.