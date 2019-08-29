Huge turnout for open day at Kilkenny Garda Station

Kilkenny Garda Station was a hive of activity on Saturday when they opened their doors to the public.

Young and old stepped into the station on Dominic Street and were shown around the different areas, including the custody suites, where prisoners are detained and a number of specialist units showcased their skills.

Garda Andy Neill said that the open day was ‘a great success’ with over 900 visitors to the station.

“It may be the local garda station but it belongs to the people. On the day we made provisions to make areas such as the custody suites and the communications rooms open to the public.

“We showed people how the garda CCTV system works. They were able to watch it live and see how we respond to everything from traffic congestion to serious public order incidents.

“The children also enjoyed learning about the importance of fingerprinting and how the court process works,” he said.

There was also a significant contribution from Kilkenny Civil Defence and the Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service who were on hand to give practical fire safety advice.

Members of the local Civil Defence also carried out a number of demonstrations on how to perform CPR and other techniques.

The event aims to enhance community engagement with members of the public calling in to survey all the different services that the local gardaí provide in the community.