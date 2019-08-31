Parachute jump in memory of Ciara Lawlor

The kind actions of a young Kilkenny woman will help raise money for the charity (Cardiac Risk to the Young).

On September 8 Rachel Guilfoyle from Urlingford is doing a parachute in memory of her cousin Ciara Lawlor and is donating the funds directly to C.R.Y.

The jump will take place at the airfield at Tullaron.

C.R.Y. is a charity and their objectives are to raise awareness of the condition known as Sudden Cardiac Death or Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) through media campaigns and information meetings.

The charity provides free counselling and support for families affected by sudden death or cardiac conditions. It also has a support Centre for Cardiovascular Risk in Younger Persons (CRYP).

Ciara Lawlor, who was a student at the Loreto Secondary School at the time, died suddenly during a Kodaline concert from a heart condition in July 2016. The band attended her funeral to pay their respect to the teenager’s family and have since dedicated a song, Angel in memory of the 17-year-old.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by going to https://www.idonate.ie/ and searching for Ciara Lawlor.

All services provided by CRY Ireland are free. CRY is a self-supporting registered charity. It does not receive any government funding and is consequently dependent on fund-raising activities and private donations.

The majority of the funds raised for CRY go into the Centre for Cardiovascular Risk in Younger Persons at Tallaght Hospital.

To date, over 5,500 individuals have been seen at the centre.