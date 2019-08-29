Ballykeeffe amphitheatre opens wheelchair access area in Kilkenny

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre in Kilmanagh recently opened its dedicated wheelchair access area, funded by St. Canice’s Credit Union.

Almost €19,000 was used to install a wheelchair-friendly access path leading to a paved viewing area within the venue.

Wheelchair-accessible toilet facilities are also available onsite.

The sponsorship was provided as part of St. Canice’s Credit Union’s Community Connect Fund, which is aimed at providing financial assistance to community and voluntary groups who are responding to locally identified needs within their communities. A plaque recognising this support is on permanent display in the venue.

Run entirely by volunteers, the award-winning Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre can accommodate up to 800 people and brings the authentic atmosphere of an open-air Italian theatre to the rolling Kilkenny countryside.

The line-up for August includds acclaimed tenor Ronan Tynan, urban pop threesome Chasing Abbey and Altan. Tickets are available from Eventbrite.ie and local outlets.

Claire Lawton, CEO of St. Canice’s Credit Union, said: “St. Canice’s is delighted to support such a wonderful community initiative that has provided entertainment for both the local community and visitors alike. Matt O’Sullivan and everyone involved in the development of the Amphitheatre are to be commended on their incredible hard work. It’s such a unique setting in the heartland of the Kilkenny countryside and we’re delighted that our sponsorship has been put to great use.”

Matt O'Sullivan, Chairman of Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, said: "We are delighted to officially open our wheelchair access area at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and would like to express our sincere thanks to St. Canice’s Credit Union for their support. We’re thrilled that all members of the community and beyond will be able to enjoy shows at our venue. We're celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, and the amphitheatre is truly becoming bigger and better each year. We're looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to Kilmanagh throughout the rest of the summer.”