Coalface 'A' Team is ready to undertake Kilkenny's most challenging adventure race

Bike racks are being dusted down, signage is being erected and The Coalface “A” Team are springing into action as preparations are underway for Kilkenny’s most challenging adventure race.

There are only a few days to go before the athletes hit the pit in either the Sport 30K or Challenge 56K event. The race will take place on Saturday 7th September at Castlecomer Discovery Park, and is suitable for all levels.

Now in it’s third year, The Coalface race attracts racers from all over Ireland, keen to take on the rugged terrain of the old Castlecomer Coal Mines and the scenic cycle routes that make this raceso unique.

“This event is family friendly, so while you are hitting the pit, your family can enjoy all the Castlecomer Discovery Park has to offer, from walks to a whole range of adventure activities” Ger Griffin, Race Director.

The selling point of this race is undoubtely it’s unique and challenging route. Participants will be racing into a former coal mine which consisters of steep inclines as well as lush forest tracks. The cycle sections are on sealed tarmac roads of varying quality, from primary roads to quiet country lanes.

Competitors will get a high quality technical running top, a specially designed medal by local artist Mick Minogue and goody bags aswell as the usual after race refreshments.

“The Coalface is a not for profit race presented by Castlecomer Discovery Park. The aim of the park is to develop rural tourism, create jobs and help to regenerate the local economy. The Coalface attracts racers from all over the country, which supports and contributes to Kilkenny Tourism. We are delighted that Lahart’s Skoda has come on board this year to help support the race and its development” Kathy Purcell, Castlecomer Discovery Park.

The Coalface Race is available to book online on www.coalfacerace.ie.