DID Electrical is officially Guaranteed Irish

DID Electrical were awarded the Guaranteed Irish symbol on July 29.

The business has been supporting Irish jobs and homes for over 50 years, opening their first store on Mountjoy Square, Dublin in 1968. Today, the Irish family business has 23 stores nationwide with over 300 employees delivering superior products and services to their customers every day.

Speaking about the announcement, Ken Fox, Managing Director, DID Electrical said, “We’re delighted to receive the Guaranteed Irish symbol. We’ve been proudly Irish owned since 1968 and being Irish has always been an important part of our brand identity. In the highly competitive retail environment we see our ‘Irishness’ as a real advantage over our competitors, we know our customers and we understand them because we’re just like them and over the years we have grown as has the modern and diverse Ireland we see today.

The Guaranteed Irish symbol has always been associated with the best of Irish and we’re privileged to be part of that. We’re excited to join an organisation of companies that support Irish jobs and contribute to the local community; and we have ambitious targets to continue to grow our business and positively impact local communities for years to come.

"Guaranteed Irish aims to increase awareness of, and demand for, Businesses based in Ireland who meet their criteria. Its goal is to maximise employment and prosperity in Ireland. The non-profit is run by like-minded business people to educate, network, innovate and support members and consumers. It offers a great networking platform as well as a marketing and PR support role to its members."

Commenting on the news Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish said, “DID Electrical are a leading brand here in Ireland and deservedly so. They have supported jobs, families and communities for over 50 years. They do the “right thing” by their employees and the communities in which they are based. We welcome them into the Guaranteed Irish movement.”

Guaranteed Irish have been supporting and promoting trusted Irish businesses for over four decades, with another noteworthy brand like DID Electrical joining the organisation there’s no doubt that it’s #AllTogetherBetter.