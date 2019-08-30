Longest serving taxi driver in Ireland retires in Kilkenny

Billy Delaney, the longest serving taxi driver in Ireland finally hung up his plate on Sunday.

After 68 years of service he decided that at 86 years of age, it was time to retire.

Between himself and his late father (also named Billy), they clocked up 108 years of unbroken service, making them the longest serving father and son in the transport industry.

He took his last fare on Sunday and loved every minute of it. He started off in 1952 with his late father Billy, when he was put on the insurance.

The car was a Morris Oxford and it had a bench front which allowed him to carry two passengers up the front and three in the back.

In 1955, he was able to purchase his first car, a Ford Prefect.

He never looked back and he has had his current car, a Peugeot 405 for the last 15 years.

His father Billy, had a taxi for 40 years and was also a mechanic with Statham’s garage on Patrick Street where the Pembroke Hotel now stands.

He drove a number of celebrities during his time including Academy Award winning actor, Christopher Plummer who was in the city for the making of the film, Lock Up your Daughters.

“I had a great time and met some very interesting people and don’t regret a minute of it,” he said.