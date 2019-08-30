Forest Bathing Walk in Kilkenny as part of Migraine Awareness Week

During Migraine Awareness Week (9th -15th September 2019) the Migraine Association of Ireland are encouraging people with migraine to get outdoors and experience the potential health benefits of connecting with their environment. Many people with migraine avoid exercise as it can sometimes trigger a migraine attack or an exertion related headache. Many find gyms and fitness studios are triggering environments with harsh lighting, loud music and high temperatures. But by avoiding exercise people are missing out on the potential benefits that exercise could offer them.

In 2009 researchers from the University of Gothenburg found that for people who want to reduce migraines without the side effects of drugs exercise may be a good alternative. The same researchers studied the effects of cardiovascular exercise on people with migraine. At the end of the study, they saw improvements in cardiovascular fitness and reductions in the severity and frequency of migraines experienced. There is an increasing body of evidence that exercising in the outdoors also offers additional benefits over and above indoor exercise. Researchers at the University of Essex determined that just five minutes of green exercise can yield improvements in mood and self-esteem.

During Migraine Awareness Week, we are holding several meet ups and events throughout the country that people can attend and try different types of outdoor exercise from sea swimming to forest bathing. We have a Forest Bathing sessions in Jenkinstown Woods on Thursday, September 12.

Sea swimming could also offer potential benefits for migraine sufferers as a form of stress reduction. Studies have shown that floating in saltwater lowers levels of stress hormones, reduces blood pressure, improves sleep and helps muscles recover from exercise. On the 11th September, The Migraine Association will hold the Irish premiere of the documentary, 100 Days of Vitamins Sea. The director, Beth Francis, suffers from chronic migraine and the the film documents the journey of Beth and her partner Andy, in their attempt to regain health and connect with the natural environment around them. Beth and Andy are now involved in a research project looking to apply the therapeutic benefits of cold-water swimming to help other migraineurs. The premier will be opened by Green Party Dublin City Councillor, Donna Cooney, who is herself an avid sea swimmer.