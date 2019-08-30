American visitor from Kilkenny, Minnesota traces her Irish roots to the Smithwick family

An American from Kilkenny, Minnesota is visiting the Marble City and trying to trace her Irish Roots.

Anna Brennan claims to be a a direct decendent of Richard Smithwick and lives in Kilkenny, Minnesota, which is twinned with Kilkenny in Ireland. During her stay here she hopes to meet some of her descendents.

Mayor Martin Brett met with Anna and her travelling companion Bill Tussing.

Leas Caothairleach Andrew McGuinness was also in attendance having met Anna in Minnesota's Kilkenny five years previously.