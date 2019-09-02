Phil Hogan keynote speaker in Kilkenny on Friday 13th!

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) has announced the final line up for this year’s conference, Risk and Reward: A New Era for Agri-Food, which will be held in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny on Friday, September 13. The keynote address at the event will be delivered by Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Former Kilkenny resident, Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive of Dale Farm has also been announced for an Executive Chair interview. Nick is a member of the Food and Drink Sector Council for the UK; is vice chair of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, Chair of the CBI Northern Ireland’s Innovation Forum and a Board member at Dairy UK and Dairy UK Northern Ireland. In December 2018, Nick was also elected as a member of the Agricultural Forum. Nick has also previously held senior positions in Glanbia and the Kerry Group.

A panel representing the Government and state agencies will respond to the findings of ASA-Bord Bia research to be announced on the day. This panel will include Orla Battersby, Enterprise Ireland; Gerry Boyle, Teagasc; Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia and Brendan Gleeson, DAFM.

They will join previously announced panellists including: Dr. Anneline Padayachee, The Food and Nutrition Doctor, Australia; Tiffany Lee, North American Meat Institute; Mark Griffin, Secretary General, Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment; Roisín Hennerty, Ornua Global Foods; Andrew McHugh, Smart Farming Farmer; and Oisín Coughlan, Friends of the Earth.

Amii McKeever, President of the ASA said “We are delighted to have Commissioner Hogan deliver the keynote for this year’s ASA conference at what will be such a critical time for the industry. With just 6 weeks to go before the October 31st Brexit deadline, the conference will feature a really strong line-up of local and international agri-food and environmental specialists. Our contributors will offer a wide range of insights on what we as an industry need to do to manage the current challenges which we are facing and we are really looking forward to active discussion and debate on the day.”

The conference is set to attract more than 300 professionals working within Ireland’s agri-food sector. The ASA President’s Banquet which takes place on the eve of the conference on Thursday 12th September is now sold out but tickets for the conference are still available now from www.asaireland.ie.