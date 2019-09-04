Hayden back in Watergate Kilkenny by popular demand

John B Keane enthusiasts are to be given a second treat as Edward Hayden returns to The Watergate on Saturday, September 21 with is one-man show paying homage to the Kerry writer.

The works of Kerry playwright, poet and novelist, John B Keane have always held a special place in the heart of Kilkenny’s much loved actor, celebrity chef and food lecturer, Edward Hayden.

In Kilkenny’s municipal Watergate Theatre on Saturday September 21st, Edward will perform extracts from Keane’s works in this very special event, which sold-out for his recent debut performance.

In An evening with John B Keane Edward will perform excerpts from many of Keane’s most loved works, amongst them, Big Maggie, The Field, Many Young Men of Twenty, The Chastitute, Sive and many more.

Hayden’s own unique style will bring Keane’s plays alive, immersing the audience in an animated, thought provoking and humorous style.

In these energetic performances, life in rural Ireland in the past is brought to alive with a real resonance for today’s society.

The Bull McCabe will be on stage as will Big Maggie and Dinzee Conlee, the hunchback in Sharon’s Grave in helping to introduce the audience to some of John B Keane’s most colourful characters and the richness and evocativeness of the language in his texts.

Tickets from the Watergate on 056-7761674 or watergatetheatre.com