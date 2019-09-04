Fan(g)s cant wait to get their teeth into Dracula in Kilkenny

Dracula. The word alone is striking, provocative and powerful.

It brings forth a myriad of images, reactions and meanings to all those familiar with this most infamous of vampires.

But what Dracula do you know? Is it Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 screen version Dracula played by Gary Oldman?

Is it Terence Fisher’s black and white 1958 Dracula played by the scarry Christopher Lee?

Or is it one of the other 200 versions of Dracula that have been produced on film and stage during the last 100 years?

Or is it Bram Stoker’s Dracula? The original Dracula. The real Dracula.

This was the starting point for the risk-taking, magical, KATS theatre company, not an over stylised portrayal or a gory horror show, but the turning of a page and the words first written in 1897.

Stoker

Abraham Bram Stoker, an Irish Civil Servant and later a London based Theatre Manager created what has become one of the most iconic characters in modern culture but yet, his Dracula, remains wildly unknown to those who have not read his most powerful of novels.

A tense, atmospheric and psychologically testing tale told through a series of letters, paints the picture of a controlling, manipulatively cunning man, with power and menace always lurking in the shadows or in the howl of a wolf.

Mystery and uncertainty reign supreme in what escalates into a mortal game of chess as he is tracked, chased and confronted by a band of ordinary men and women thrown together by the circumstances of his desires.

The true story

This is the true story of Dracula, the story so often changed for dramatic film, or restaged to accommodate the setting of a theatre or the whims of a director.

The characters, the dialogue, and the tensions so often altered and remoulded will be seen as never before in Kilkenny.

This is the Dracula written by our own Alan Butler.

kats

Described as the truest adaptation to Stoker’s iconic Irish novel, brought into tremendous and suspenseful Victorian era life by KATS Theatre.

Featuring a talented cast of actors from Kilkenny and beyond and under the Direction of the playwright himself, Dracula, plays at the Watergate Theatre, Parliament Street, Kilkrnny from Wednesday, October 2 to Saturday, October 5 inclusive with a 2pm matinee on Saturday October 5 for a younger audience.

Launch night

Dracula lunch night, where you can meet cast members and win tickets is on Friday,September 13 at 7.30 pm in The Brewery Corner.

Tickets on sale from the Watergate. For more info: katstheatregroup@gmail.com or follow KATS Theatre on all social media platforms, Twitter: Kats_theatre and Instagram: katstheatre for further interviews and behind the scene footage.