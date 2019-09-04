World suicide prevention day Service in Kilkenny

To mark World suicide prevention day the Kilkenny Gospel Choir will host a prayer service in St. Fiacres Church Loughbouy on World Suicide Day, Tuesday, September 10 at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

Suicide prevention remains a universal challenge. Every year, suicide is among the top 20 leading causes of death globally for people of all ages. It is responsible for over 800,000 deaths, which equates to one suicide every 40 seconds.

Every life lost represents someone’s partner, child, parent, friend or colleague. For each suicide approximately 135 people suffer intense grief or are otherwise affected. This amounts to 108 million people per year who are profoundly impacted by suicidal behavior. Suicidal behavior includes suicide and also encompasses suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. For every suicide, 25 people make a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.

Everyone can make a contribution to preventing suicide. Suicidal behavior is universal, knows no boundaries so it affects everyone. The millions of people affected each year by suicidal behavior have exclusive insight and unique voices. Their experiences are invaluable for informing suicide prevention measures and influencing the provision of supports for suicidal people and those around them. The involvement of people with lived experience of suicide in research, evaluation, and intervention should be central to the work of every organization addressing suicidal behavior.