Anyone who wants to help others is tolerant and open-minded welcome
Would you like to help people?
Become a Samaritan in Kilkenny Carlow
Give something back
Come along on Wednesday, September 11 to Butler House, Kilkenny at 7pm to hear how you can become a Samaritan.
There are lots of ways you can volunteer. You could become a listening volunteer, helping us to answer calls and messages from people who need some support. And there are a range of other opportunities available too.
Anyone can be a Samaritans volunteer: You don't need to have been through a particular life experience or be from a certain walk of life. Anyone who is over 18, wants to help others, and is tolerant and open-minded is welcome.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on