Would you like to help people?Become a Samaritan in Kilkenny Carlow

Come along on Wednesday, September 11 to Butler House, Kilkenny at 7pm to hear how you can become a Samaritan.

There are lots of ways you can volunteer. You could become a listening volunteer, helping us to answer calls and messages from people who need some support. And there are a range of other opportunities available too.

Anyone can be a Samaritans volunteer: You don't need to have been through a particular life experience or be from a certain walk of life. Anyone who is over 18, wants to help others, and is tolerant and open-minded is welcome.