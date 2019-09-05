Kilkenny Aldi store team help out South Eastern Mountain Rescue

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants, receiving a €500 grant from the team at Aldi’s store at Hebron Road, Kilkenny.

Each local charity supported by the programme is chosen by Aldi employees. The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

“We here at the Kilkenny Town, Hebron Road store are proud to have chosen South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association to support. It’s a great cause and providing a search and rescue service to those who find themselves in difficulty on the mountains 24 hours a day, 365 days a year makes a huge difference to counties in the Southeast region," says Jacek Kosinski, Aldi Kilkenny City, Hebron Road Store manager.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating five stores in County Kilkenny, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Kilkenny have donated over 33,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.