Kilkenny gardaí arrest learner driver nine times over drink-driving limit

Gardaí arrested a learner driver on suspicion of drink driving in North Kilkenny yesterday evening.

As part of Operation Homesafe, checkpoints were in operation in Castlecomer during the day. Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped and arrested the driver, who was found to be nine times over the drink driving limit.

The vehicle was also seized as the driver was a learner permit holder. Carlow-Kilkenny Gardaí posted the information on social media to urge motorists to be safe.