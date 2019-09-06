Kilfane Handball Club needs your help!
Exciting new development in the club
Kilfane Handball Club is looking for your support for an exciting new development in their club. It is intended to construct a brand new 40 x 20 court, hopefully in time for the new season.
Handball has been played in Kilfane since the early 1900s and now boasts members from under 8 up to 80 years of age.
To help with the new development a fund raising draw is underway in the parish and with many great prizes on offer it is hoped that parishioners will come on board. Tickets at €20 each are available from any member.
