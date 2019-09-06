Kilfane Handball Club needs your help!

Kilfane Handball Club is looking for your support for an exciting new development in their club. It is intended to construct a brand new 40 x 20 court, hopefully in time for the new season.



Handball has been played in Kilfane since the early 1900s and now boasts members from under 8 up to 80 years of age.



To help with the new development a fund raising draw is underway in the parish and with many great prizes on offer it is hoped that parishioners will come on board. Tickets at €20 each are available from any member.