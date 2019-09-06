Chance for young Kilkenny creatives in National School Photography Awards

Local students have an opportunity to take part in the prestigious Ireland’s National School Photography Awards (INSPA), with entries open.

INSPA is a national children’s photography competition which is open to all primary schools in the Republic of Ireland. This year, the awards are brought by the INSPA team in partnership with ReCreate.ie, FujiFilm Instax Camera’s and the Amber Springs Resort Hotel.

The awards aim to encourage young creatives in primary level education to engage with both digital technology and the creative process to create striking visual images. They will inspire passion in students, increase engagement with digital arts within primary level education, while educating students about the importance of the creative process.

The awards are offering a range of fantastic prizes for finalists, winners and their schools, including: Free entry to the Amber Springs; Easter Train Experience for the overall winner and their classmates; FujiFilm INSTAX cameras for winners and their schools, a year’s membership for the winning school to ReCreate’s ‘Warehouse of Wonders’; a two-night stay in the Amber Springs for the Principal of the winning school; a one-night stay in the Amber Springs for the teacher of the winning class; INSPA certificates, and more.

This year’s theme is titled ‘Second Life’, which asks both teachers and their students to integrate the camera into the school-day, allowing students explore their classrooms, corridors and schoolyards.

All entries will be judged by a national panel. Judges will be specifically looking for fun images that focus on the wonders of waste while utilising the creative techniques of photography to transform spaces/places or give a new lease of life to familiar objects/things.

If you think your school has Ireland’s next top creative, register your school at the INSPA website – www.inspa.ie. The deadline for entries is midnight on Tuesday, January 21. However, make sure you register your school now to give yourself time to activate your account and upload students’ entries.