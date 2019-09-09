Bosco is on his way back to Kilkenny

Bosco is back and will performing at the Watergate Theatre on Sunday, September 22.

Bosco is Bosco, not a boy, not a girl, just a Bosco: a cheeky, lovely, funny, slightly-cracked, irrepressible, eternal five-year-old who lives in a box and who loves nothing more than to just be Bosco and meet all the boys and girls.

After starring on Irish TV for three decades, you’ll see why Bosco remains a firm favourite for each new generation. Enjoy the enchanted story of Sleeping Beauty where an evil Fairy-Night filled with jealousy try’s to harm Beauty but luckily she has very good fairy friends. With its brilliant array of Characters, lots of fun and excitement through this completely interactive live experience with the absolute magic of Puppet Theatre.