Gardaí on the hunt for thieves who stole 270 metres of overhead cabling from Freshford Road

Gardaí are on the hunt for opportunist thieves who stole approximately €1,500 worth of overhead cabling.

The incident took place between 2pm and 2.15am on September 3, around three miles outside Kilkenny City on the Freshford Road.

The cable measured 270 metres and transportation would have been required to move the cabling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.