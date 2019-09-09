Shanbogh NS set to celebrate 75th anniversary with a special evening

As part of Shanbogh National School's 75th anniversary celebrations, a special event, 'Shared Memories', will take place on Friday, September 20 in Albatros Parish Hall in Rosbercon.

Proceedings will begin with Mass at 7pm, followed by talks, light entertainment, food, reminiscing and a raffle with lots of great prizes.

Everyone is invited and people are asked to invite anyone they know associated with the school down through the years. This is another chance to reconnect with your neighbours and friends following the very successful reunion last year.

If you have old photos or memorabilia we would ask permission to display in Albatros Parish Hall that evening and return them promptly. The event is sure to be a wonderful opportunity to mark 75 years and relive the happy memories of school days in Shanbogh NS.