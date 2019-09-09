Kilkenny company stars on RTE's Room To Improve

Viewers of RTE’s Room to Improve will have recognised a Kilkenny-based company on the show's return for its 12th season last night (Sunday).

With a huge weekly following, there will be plenty of local interest this autumn as quantity surveyors ‘Bolger Quantity Surveyors’ appear on the show. And - there'll be another chance to catch the programme in a fortnight's time.

Director of Bolger QS Mark Bolger has a long-standing and well-established working relationship with Dermot Bannon, working on numerous projects all over Ireland with Dermot’s practice, Dermot Bannon Architects.

“Over the past eight years, both Dermot and I have got to know each other well and have developed a good working relationship in order to try find a balance between Dermot’s creativity and the clients' budgets, which is no mean feat to say the least,” says Mr Bolger.

Alan Morrissey is also a long established chartered project manager and quantity surveyor who has worked closely together with Bolger Quantity Surveyors on numerous projects over the past 15 years.

“We had great synergy working with Alan in the past and when the Room to Improve opportunity arose, we believed Alan had the right level of experience and charisma to manage Dermot, the contractors and the clients' best interests” said Mr Bolger.

Mr Bolger is delighted with the opportunity for his firm to provide QS services on the show and believes his associate Mr Morrissey "has done a great job on the show ensuring that the projects are delivered on time and within budget, assuming he can control Dermot’s wayward ideas!"

Bolger Quantity Surveyors are based in Kilkenny City Centre. See their website here.