Gardaí investigate fire at vacant house in Wetlands area of Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a fire at a house in the Wetlands area on the outskirts of Kilkenny City in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Damage was caused to the vacant house. A number of slates were removed from the roof of the property and a fire was lit. The incident took place at 1.20am.

Kilkenny Fire Services also attended the scene and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.